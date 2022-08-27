 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Osborn recognized for attaining engineering technology certification

Casey Osborn with Nebraska Safety and Fire has been recognized for earning his Level IV National Institute for Certification in Engineering Technologies Certification.

Osborn exhibited a higher level of experience in the field and passed a national examination based on industry requirements, according to a press release.

According to Michael A. Clark, chief operating executive, CAE, “NICET certification clearly demonstrates a commitment to excellence and is to be commended for having taken this step in career development.”

