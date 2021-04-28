Osborne will speak at UNL’s undergrad commencement

LINCOLN — Tom Osborne will be back on familiar turf on May 8.

The former Nebraska football coach, athletic director and congressman will deliver the keynote address, “Begin with the End in Mind,” during the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s undergraduate commencement ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

A native of Hastings, where he earned his bachelor’s degree at Hastings College, Osborne enjoyed a brief playing career in the National Football League before receiving his master’s and doctoral degrees in educational psychology at Nebraska while serving as an assistant coach under Bob Devaney. Osborne was named Devaney’s successor in 1973 and over the next 25 years established himself as one of the best coaches in college football history. He guided Nebraska to 13 conference titles and three national championships, and helped Nebraska claim the most Academic All-Americans in the nation. He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1999.