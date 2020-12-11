Our Redeemer Church hosting GriefShare program

This nondenominational program features Christ-centered, biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one, according to a press release. The 13-week DVD seminar features nationally respected grief experts and real-life stories of people, followed by a small group discussion about the video. Confidentially is very much a part of this program.

Many grieving people find they are only beginning the work of healing when friends or family have returned to their daily life routines. Past participants have related how helpful the information and follow-up discussions were to them.

“Your bereavement may be recent or not so recent. You will find encouragement, comfort and help in grieving the death of a spouse, child, parent, sibling, other family member or friend,” the press release said. “No matter what the cause of your loved one’s death, this is an opportunity to be around people who understand what you are feeling. You will learn how to recognize the symptoms of being stuck in grief and that you do not need to live in bondage to certain emotions. You will learn valuable information about facing your new normal life and renewing your hope for the future.”