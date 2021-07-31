Outstanding Teens conduct backpack drive

Addilyn Wilson, Miss Swedish Days Outstanding Teen of Hershey, and Aubrie Charter, Miss North Platte Outstanding Teen of North Platte, held their third annual Back to School Backpack Drive. The teens received supply and monetary donations from people in the community. Wilson and Charter shopped and filled 140 backpacks with supplies.

On July 23, all of the backpacks were distributed to kids in need.

“In the past, we’ve filled 80-100 backpacks, but this year, we reached a new record of fulfilling 140 backpacks. We love our community and are so blessed to have so much support,” Wilson said.

Charter added: “A lot of organizing goes into it. We have to write all their names and grades down so we can personalize each backpack. This is one of our favorite community service projects as we get to help out families in need.”