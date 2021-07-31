 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Outstanding Teens conduct backpack drive
0 comments

Outstanding Teens conduct backpack drive

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Outstanding Teens conduct backpack drive

Addilyn Wilson, Miss Swedish Days Outstanding Teen of Hershey, and Aubrie Charter, Miss North Platte Outstanding Teen of North Platte, held their third annual Back to School Backpack Drive. Pictured, from left, Charter, Lewis Piel, 4, and Wilson. The teens received supply and monetary donations from people in the community. Wilson and Charter shopped and filled 140 backpacks with supplies. On July 23, all of the backpacks were distributed to kids in need. “In the past, we’ve filled 80-100 backpacks, but this year, we reached a new record of fulfilling 140 backpacks. We love our community and are so blessed to have so much support,” Wilson said. “A lot of organizing goes into it. We have to write all their names and grades down so we can personalize each backpack. This is one of our favorite community service projects as we get to help out families in need.”

 Courtesy photo

Addilyn Wilson, Miss Swedish Days Outstanding Teen of Hershey, and Aubrie Charter, Miss North Platte Outstanding Teen of North Platte, held their third annual Back to School Backpack Drive. The teens received supply and monetary donations from people in the community. Wilson and Charter shopped and filled 140 backpacks with supplies.

On July 23, all of the backpacks were distributed to kids in need.

“In the past, we’ve filled 80-100 backpacks, but this year, we reached a new record of fulfilling 140 backpacks. We love our community and are so blessed to have so much support,” Wilson said.

Charter added: “A lot of organizing goes into it. We have to write all their names and grades down so we can personalize each backpack. This is one of our favorite community service projects as we get to help out families in need.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Remote learning brought some positive changes for students

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News