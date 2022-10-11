 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Overland Park woman to speak at Christian Women's Club's Tuesday Morning Brunch

An Overland Park, Kansas, woman will speak at the North Platte Christian Women's Club' monthly Tuesday Morning Brunch.

Peggy Lee of Overland Park will present "Surviving Life - Detour" during the brunch at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at the First Christian Church, 220 N. Vine. The event, sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries, is $6.

Lisa Girard of Gourmet Delight will present the special feature and Peggy Lee's husband, Paul, will provide the music.

Reservations are required by Friday to Darlene Sample at 308-532-2971 or Konnie Wemple at 308-532-4268. Cancelations are due by 9 a.m. Monday.

