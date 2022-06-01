 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Overton girl gets top award at 4-H meats contest

Addison Luther of Overton was the gold medal winner in the Dawson County 4-H meats contest conducted May 23 at Plum Creek Market Place in Lexington, according to Dawson County 4-H meats coach Curt Rickertsen of Lexington.

Other meats contest medal winners were Bart Beattie of Sumner, silver medal; and Parker Walahoski of Overton, bronze medal.

Ribbon awards included:

» Purple ribbons: Addison Luther, Parker Walahoski, Bart Beattie, and Jaelin Wolfinger of Lexington.

» Blue ribbons: Leah Sauer of Lexington, Nevaeh Sauer of Lexington, Greta Rickertsen of Lexington and Preston Beattie of Sumner.

» Red ribbons: Joslynn Lans of Lexington, Lorelai Rickertsen of Lexington, Levi Linsenmeyer of Overton, Bristol McConville of Lexington and Paige Walahoski of Overton.

Sumner Livestock 4-H Club was the top meats judging team with members Bart Beattie, Parker Walahoski and Jaelin Wolfinger and will be recognized on the Alan Menke Memorial Plaque. Second place team consisted of Addison Luther, Greta Rickertsen, and Nevaeh Sauer of Horseshoe Bend 4-H Club.

The 4-H’ers were given a written exam that tested their knowledge of general meats, practical food safety and 25 retail cuts of meat to identify according to Rickertsen, who oversaw the contest. The staff of Plum Creek Market Place meat department provided the cuts for the contest.

