PAC opens summer kids classes registration
The Prairie Arts Center opened registration for kids classes for children ages 7 and older.

Executive Director Holly Carlini said summer art classes that begin May 26 are filling up fast.

“Every year we host kids summer art classes,” Carlini said. “They have been very, very popular here at the Arts Center.”

Carlini said this year she doubled the number of classes the PAC has had in the past.

“In doing so, I have opened it up a little more for the various age groups,” she said.

There are six classes available for 5- to 7-yearolds, six classes for 8 to 10-year-olds and two separate sets of three-day classes for kids from 11 to 14.

“The three-day classes just allow us to do a little more involved projects,” Carlini said. “The younger kids are here for an hour, the older kids for two hours a day.”

Carlini said there are all sorts of fun projects scheduled for the kids.

“Every year I try to have projects that are different and maybe something that they haven’t delved into before,” Carlini said. “Whether it’s some type of sculpture or painting in different ways, that’s kind of what we strive to do.”

The website at prairieartscenter.org/classes.html offers more information on what classes are available.

