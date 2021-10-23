 Skip to main content
Henderson family named Nebraska 2021 Angels in Adoption
Amy and Jeremy Janzen of Henderson pose with their five children: Anna, Jonah, Timothy, Connor and MaKenna.

 Courtesy photo

WASHINGTON — Amy and Jeremy Janzen were named Nebraska’s 2021 Angels in Adoption honorees by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute during the CCAI’s virtual Angels in Adoption Gala Wednesday, according to a press release.

“Amy and Jeremy are lifelong Nebraskans who have shown their dedication to the adoption and foster care system by opening up their home and hearts to many children over the years. Their actions have not only changed the lives of their five children, but have also inspired many other families to help other children in need,” said Sen. Deb Fischer.

Fischer nominated the Janzens for this honor because they provided children with a loving home and also ensured that the children were able to stay in touch with their birthparents. This communication was very beneficial to the children and also led to the adoption of their son’s three biological siblings, according to her nomination.

