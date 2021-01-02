 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to host free, virtual preschool program
0 comments

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to host free, virtual preschool program

  • 0

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hosting a new, virtual series designed for preschoolers, according to a press release.

The free Nature Tails will be at 10 a.m. CST on Tuesdays, starting Jan. 12.

Each week, Game and Parks outdoor educators from across the state will kick off nature-themed sessions by reading a children’s book tailored to the theme. Afterward, educators will lead a quick activity for children and their families.

No pre-registration is required. To participate, visit bit.ly/naturetails.

For more information, contact monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Most American’s Believe They Can Achieve Their New Year’s Resolutions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News