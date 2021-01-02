Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to host free, virtual preschool program

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hosting a new, virtual series designed for preschoolers, according to a press release.
The free Nature Tails will be at 10 a.m. CST on Tuesdays, starting Jan. 12.
Each week, Game and Parks outdoor educators from across the state will kick off nature-themed sessions by reading a children’s book tailored to the theme. Afterward, educators will lead a quick activity for children and their families.
No pre-registration is required. To participate, visit bit.ly/naturetails.
For more information, contact monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov.