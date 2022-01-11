Parents with kids ages 2 to 18 can apply for assistance from Goodfellow Shoe Fund

When a child needs new shoes, and a parent is willing to complete the application, the Goodfellow Shoe Fund can help.

Applications are available at the Department of Health and Human Services in the Craft State Office Building, 200 S. Silber St., North Platte, the organization said in a press release.

Children ages 2 to 18 that qualify can receive two pairs of shoes during the school year.

Trained volunteers begin buying in late July for a new school year and a parent can reapply for shoes six months later through April 15.

This all-volunteer program is unique to the Lincoln County area and has been helping families since 1947. Generous community donors keep the program viable.

Donations and memorials to the fund can be sent to the Goodfellow Shoe Fund at P.O. Box 923, North Platte, NE 69103.

Great Western Bank at P.O. Box 220, North Platte, NE 69103, also receives donations.

Jana Greenwood serves at the Goodfellow Shoe Fund president and can be contacted at 308-530-4558.

Recent donations and memorials: