Participants complete ServSafe Food Handler training workshops

The ServSafe Food Handler course is designed for employees who handle and/or prepare food in restaurants and other food service establishments. It is the second level of the Nebraska Restaurant Association’s Food Safety First program, according to a press release from Dawson County Extension. The first level is the ServSafe training program for owners and managers.
Participants who completed the ServSafe Food Handler trainings were:
» Ampride/Country Partners Cooperative, Lexington: Angie Hilker, Ethan Kranz and Vicki Miller.
» Overton Public Schools: Angie Ehlers, Sydney Elfgren, Kylie Furby, Ash Lopez, Micah Meyers, Riley Pooschke, Caroline Vance and Cheyenne White.
» Lexington Public Schools Food Services Program: Elidia Alvarez, Marlene Antonio, Patty Briones, Gabriela Casteneda, San Junana Corze, Maria Estrada, Martha Estrada, Yolanda Gomez, Manuela Gonzalez, Maria Gonzalez, Maria I. Gonzalez, Sherry Hageman, Cheryl Lobdell, Maritza Lozano, Nora Lucero, Imelda Perez, Abigail Portillo, Gloria Prado, Giovanna Ramirez, Martha Ramirez, Susana Reed, Carla Rivera, Rosa Romero, Maria Ruviera, Isabel Sanchez, Maria Santos, Alice Speak, Maria Urbina, Maria Vargas, Bev Volk and Maxine Wolsleben.
» UNL intern: Bailey Johnson.
Instructors for the course were Extension educators Nancy Frecks, Andrea Nisley and Brenda Aufdenkamp. The training was sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension and the Nebraska Restaurant Association.