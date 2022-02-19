 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pate appointed to Nebraska Nurses Association representation committee
Pate appointed to Nebraska Nurses Association representation committee

Tina Pate, chief nursing officer at Great Plains Health, is ensuring that greater Nebraska has a voice in legislative issues that affect health care and nursing.

Pate was appointed to the legislative, advocacy and representation committee of the Nebraska Nurses Association. Her two-year appointment began in January, according to a press release.

The committee focuses on advocating for nurses and analyzing the implications of federal, state and local legislation on nursing and health care issues.

“Being a part of this committee has been eye-opening,” Pate said. “There are many bills that could pass through Legislature that could impact nursing practice and the care we provide for our patients. This committee brings a nurse’s voice to the conversation to promote health care laws that are meaningful and fair in Nebraska.”

Pate is one of two representatives on the committee for western Nebraska.

