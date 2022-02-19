Pate appointed to Nebraska Nurses Association representation committee

Tina Pate, chief nursing officer at Great Plains Health, is ensuring that greater Nebraska has a voice in legislative issues that affect health care and nursing.

Pate was appointed to the legislative, advocacy and representation committee of the Nebraska Nurses Association. Her two-year appointment began in January, according to a press release.

The committee focuses on advocating for nurses and analyzing the implications of federal, state and local legislation on nursing and health care issues.

“Being a part of this committee has been eye-opening,” Pate said. “There are many bills that could pass through Legislature that could impact nursing practice and the care we provide for our patients. This committee brings a nurse’s voice to the conversation to promote health care laws that are meaningful and fair in Nebraska.”

Pate is one of two representatives on the committee for western Nebraska.