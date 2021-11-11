Patton Oswalt kicks off 2022 at Lied Center

LINCOLN — Comedian, actor and writer Patton Oswalt is bringing his new show “Patton Oswalt Live: Who’s Ready to Laugh?” to Lincoln this January.

From his work on “King of Queens” to “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,” “Parks and Rec” to “Brooklyn 99,” “The Goldbergs” to “Ratatouille,” Emmy and Grammy-award winning comedian Patton Oswalt is one of the most recognizable faces and voices in today’s comedy scene, according to a press release from the Lied Center. Creator of eight comedy albums and nine hugely successful comedy specials, Oswalt is known for his unflinching honesty and hilariously relatable perspectives on the world as he sees it. He recently created “M.O.D.O.K.,” the new Marvel stop-motion animated adult comedy series for Hulu, and currently co-stars on the NBC Universal comedy “A.P. Bio.” Oswalt also recently served as the lead voice of Max the dog in The Secret Life of Pets 2.