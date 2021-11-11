Patton Oswalt kicks off 2022 at Lied Center

LINCOLN — Comedian, actor and writer Patton Oswalt is bringing his new show “Patton Oswalt Live: Who’s Ready to Laugh?” to Lincoln this January.
From his work on “King of Queens” to “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,” “Parks and Rec” to “Brooklyn 99,” “The Goldbergs” to “Ratatouille,” Emmy and Grammy-award winning comedian Patton Oswalt is one of the most recognizable faces and voices in today’s comedy scene, according to a press release from the Lied Center. Creator of eight comedy albums and nine hugely successful comedy specials, Oswalt is known for his unflinching honesty and hilariously relatable perspectives on the world as he sees it. He recently created “M.O.D.O.K.,” the new Marvel stop-motion animated adult comedy series for Hulu, and currently co-stars on the NBC Universal comedy “A.P. Bio.” Oswalt also recently served as the lead voice of Max the dog in The Secret Life of Pets 2.
In 2020, Oswalt’s Emmy and Grammy nominated Netflix special “I Love Everything” was widely applauded upon release — “I Love Everything ... is one of the best stand-up sets you’ll see this year,” according to rogerebert.com; he also received a Grammy nomination for his comedy album of the same name. In 2017, he received Grammy and Emmy nominations for his album and Netflix special “Annihilation,” which addresses his own devastating loss and dealing with the unexplainable, while making it all painfully funny. In 2016, he won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for his sixth comedy special “Talking for Clapping” and a Grammy Award in 2017 for his comedy album of the same name.