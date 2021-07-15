Paula Poundstone returning to Lied

LINCOLN — Paula Poundstone was the first woman to host the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, won the American Comedy Award for best female stand-up comic, was recognized by TIME Magazine for having one of “The Top 5 Funniest Stand-Up Specials Ever,” was named by Comedy Central as one of the “Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time,” and next week she’s returning to the Lied Center stage. From her classic HBO specials to appearances on The Tonight Show, Saturday Night Live, The Rosie O’Donnell Show, Hollywood Squares, Cybill and many more.

Known for her wit and spontaneity, Poundstone is currently a panelist on NPR’s “Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me,” where host Peter Sagal called her “the funniest human being I have ever known. Everything she does, thinks or says is hilarious ... Air becomes funny having been breathed by her.”

She is also host of the podcast “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone.”

Paula Poundstone takes the Lied Center stage at 7:30 p.m. on July 24. In-person and live webcast tickets are available at liedcenter.org. In-person tickets are $32 for adults, $16 for students. Live webcast tickets are $20.

This event will be presented with full capacity seating. Masks are optional for fully vaccinated patrons.