Rootworms are among the most serious pests of corn, accounting for millions of dollars in control measures and substantial yield loss every year. That is particularly true on continuous corn.

The tiny larvae feed on corn roots and the adults emerge from the soil as flying beetles later in the season to feed on corn silks. The pest reduces the amount of nutrients and water that corn plants can take up from the soil, and damaged corn can blow over in the wind. Feeding by adults reduces grain pollination and ear fill.

Making control especially difficult, some populations of corn rootworms have developed resistance to insecticides and genetically modified corn hybrids. They have even adapted their migration and egg laying patterns to the point that crop rotation is not always as effective as it once was.

Two farmers in Paxton have started taking a different approach. Mark Perlinger and his son, Collin, farm in Keith and Perkins Counties. Mark Perlinger said they have had problems with rootworms in spite of planting fully traited rootworm-resistant seed corn.

In 2021 they started using a persistent strain of beneficial nematodes to control the corn rootworm larvae. “This spring will be our third season,” Perlinger said. They apply the nematode product in water through their center pivot systems at planting time.

“Before we started using nematodes we were treating the fields twice (with insecticides) some years.” That meant making in-furrow insecticide treatments at planting time and rescue treatments at pollination to control adult beetles.

“The cost (of the nematode treatment) was initially more,” than using insecticides, but “spread out over two to three years it pays for itself.”

In one of the nematode-treated fields in 2021, a rescue insecticide treatment at pollination time was still needed. “We’ve had varying degrees of success,” Perlinger said, but he is pleased overall. They treated additional corn acres with nematodes the following year.

In 2022 there was evidence that nematodes applied the year before had survived the winter and may have increased in numbers; corn roots showed lower levels of feeding by rootworm larvae than the year before.

Perlinger said the nematodes will persist in the soil even when the field is rotated to soybeans for a year.

Nematodes have been used for corn rootworm with some success across corn producing areas for a number of years. Perlinger said he is impressed with the product he is using, and the supplier.

The Perlingers get their nematodes from Persistent Biocontrol, headquartered in Austin, Tex. The company’s chief technology officer is retired Cornell University Entomologist Elson Shields.

With this only being the third year, “We don’t have a lot of results yet,” Perlinger said, but, so far, so good.