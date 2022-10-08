People's Health activities to raise awareness for breast cancer screening

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout the month, People’s Health (previously People’s Family Health Services) is offering many opportunities for community engagement, the organization said in a press release.

These events will allow the public to interact with clinic staff and learn the importance of early breast cancer detection. Fundraising events will ensure the continuation of cancer screenings for all people in the community even if they are uninsured.

Double Dips Ice Creamery will offer a Pink Ribbon Sundae throughout October. People’s Health will be on location from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 25.

The agency will be highlighted at the Knights Volleyball game at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the McDonald-Belton Gym.

Pals Brewing Company has also partnered with People’s Health and is donating a portion of sales from the Strawberry Rhubarb Beer. People’s Health will be at Pals from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 14 and 15.

Prairie Friends and Flowers is offering a beautiful pink bouquet throughout the month, with a portion of each purchase being donated to People's Health.