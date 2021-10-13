Paws-itive Partners, Scooter's Coffee offer coffee, auction items at 'Fall Flavors for Fur'

Paws-itive Partners and Scooter’s Coffee are hosting “Fall Flavors for Fur” Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. by the fireplace on the patio at 100 S. Dewey St. on the south side of NebraskaLand Bank, according to a press release.

Seasonal coffee samplers including Purr-fect Pumpkin Spice Latte, Tempting Turtle Latte and Kitty Caramelicious will be served.

“We are hoping to have beautiful autumn weather and a great turnout of people,” said Barb Kelsey, vice president of Paws-itive Partners. “October is one of our busiest months helping cats in Lincoln County, so we hope people will support Fall Flavors for Fur. Most importantly, we want people to come out, visit and enjoy being out together.”

The coffee samplers are free and a donation to Paws-itive Partners is suggested.

Large and small auction items to bid on or “buy-it-now” will be available at the event. Gift baskets, pet-themed gifts, holiday items, a distressed painted bench, pet items, a wreath and more will be available for purchase. Auction items can be seen on Paws-itive Partners’ Facebook beginning Friday. Paws-itive Partners giveaways will be available while they last.

Paws-itive Partners is a nonprofit organization that helps dogs and cats in the Lincoln County area year-round. October is an especially costly month because of Love My Cat Month, when the organization focuses heavily on cat overpopulation and offer spaying and neutering at a low fee to cat owners. Paws-itive Partners usually hosts Purr-fect Pasta Dinner each October, but this year Fall Flavors for Fur will be held in place of the dinner.