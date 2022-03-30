Phi Theta Kappa inducts MPCC students

Students hold candles while being inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society Sunday afternoon at North Platte Community College. NPCC is home to the Alpha Beta Theta chapter. A total of 16 students were inducted this year. They were presented with gold stoles to wear at commencement and were given advice by guest speaker Donna Menke who encouraged the students to “be open, take risks and push through.” The inductees were: Isabella Arizona, Isaac Goff, Justin Jorgensen, Jordan Leal, Darcey Lindsey, Tevin Ouderkirk, Abel Silva and Kaylee Yonkers, all of North Platte; Scott Pirnie, of Ainsworth; Tessa Metschke, of Chambers; David George, of Gurley; Keenan Coady, of McCook; Emma Hanson, of Valentine; Haley Lundvall, of Wallace; AnnaLise Glosson, of Akron, Colorado; and Karley Spillane, of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
