Philadelphia Orchestra to present free show

LINCOLN — The Lied Center has announced that it will be hosting an evening with the Philadelphia Orchestra for free, according to a press release.

Performed using full COVID-19 precautions and offered exclusively to Lied Center audiences, the Philadelphia Orchestra’s presentation of Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” is a celebration of the power of art to overcome circumstances and bring people together.

Considered one of the “Big 5” orchestras in the United States, the Philadelphia Orchestra last appeared at the Lied Center in 2001. 20 years later, they return virtually with a performance that soars to new heights with world-renowned violinist Gil Shaham, who will both perform the solo and lead the ensemble. Dubbed “One of today’s preeminent violinists” by the New York Times, Grammy winner Shaham is sought after throughout the world for concerto performances with leading orchestras and conductors.

The orchestra will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on March 20. This virtual concert is free to attend, but registration is required in order to receive the link to view the event. There is the option to add a donation to support the Lied Center.

Information and free virtual tickets are available at liedcenter.org.