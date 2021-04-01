‘Philly D.A.’ takes look inside justice system

LINCOLN — A free online screening and live discussion at 7 p.m. CT on April 13 will showcase the “Independent Lens” original series “Philly D.A.”

The virtual event is part of the Indie Lens Pop-Up series presented by ITVS, “Independent Lens” and NET.

To register for this free online event, visit netnebraska.org/engage.

Award-winning documentary filmmakers Ted Passon, Yoni Brook and Nicole Salazar take viewers into the office of progressive Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner as he and his team of outsiders work to transform the criminal justice system from the inside.

The eight-part series captures Krasner’s dramatic first year in office and documents the day-to-day struggles of trying to change the entrenched criminal justice system. Krasner and his team drew national headlines as they pushed for reforms such as prosecuting police misconduct and brutality, rethinking sentencing, reforming probation and parole, minimizing the use of cash bail and ending pursuit of the death penalty.