‘Philly D.A.’ takes look inside justice system

LINCOLN — A free online screening and live discussion at 7 p.m. CT on April 13 will showcase the “Independent Lens” original series “Philly D.A.”
The virtual event is part of the Indie Lens Pop-Up series presented by ITVS, “Independent Lens” and NET.
To register for this free online event, visit netnebraska.org/engage.
Award-winning documentary filmmakers Ted Passon, Yoni Brook and Nicole Salazar take viewers into the office of progressive Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner as he and his team of outsiders work to transform the criminal justice system from the inside.
The eight-part series captures Krasner’s dramatic first year in office and documents the day-to-day struggles of trying to change the entrenched criminal justice system. Krasner and his team drew national headlines as they pushed for reforms such as prosecuting police misconduct and brutality, rethinking sentencing, reforming probation and parole, minimizing the use of cash bail and ending pursuit of the death penalty.
“Philly D.A.” also visits various neighborhoods throughout Philadelphia and explores the lives of people who are directly impacted by the decisions made downtown. Each episode moves between the D.A.’s office and personal stories from those affected, including the currently incarcerated, victims of crime, political opponents, activists and concerned residents.
After the hour-long virtual screening, a panel discussion will include James G. Jones Jr., executive director of the Community Justice Center; Sarah Newell, attorney with the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy and Bill Kelly, NET senior producer, who will moderate the discussion.
Panelists will discuss the nuts and bolts of a public institution and the culture on which it’s built. Indie Lens Pop-Up and NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR Stations, aim to spark enlightening conversations that shed light on these issues. visitnetnebraska.org/engage for more information.
“Philly DA” premieres on “Independent Lens” at 8 p.m. CT on April 20 on NET and on the PBS Video app and PBS Passport. Episode one will also be available on YouTube.
Indie Lens Pop-Up is a free neighborhood series that brings people together for virtual films screenings and community-driven conversations. Featuring documentaries seen on PBS’s “Independent Lens,” Indie Lens Pop-Up draws local residents, leaders and organizations to discuss what matters most, from newsworthy topics and social issues, to family and community relationships.