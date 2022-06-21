 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pickleball tourney honors veterans, law enforcement

Pickleball tourney honors veterans, law enforcement

Winners from the Nebraskaland Days Pickleball tournament are, from left, gold, Sutton Tickle and Tim Kirk; silver, Chris Bruns and Logan Robirds; bronze, Andrew Freeze and Ethan Jones.

 Courtesy photo

North Platte pickleball honored local law enforcement and veterans during its second annual Nebraskaland Days Cowboy Pickleball tournament at Memorial Park.

Eight local veterans and law enforcement teamed up with eight junior ambassadors during the event.

The now four-day event brought a total of 109 teams from Lincoln to Laramie, Wyoming, including top pickleball players from throughout Nebraska.

North Platte Pickleball added juniors, singles and multigeneration divisions as it continues to grow the tournament, the organization said in a press release.

Sponsors included Great Plains Health, North Platte Area Sports Commission, Jim Baldridge’s Secret Seasoning, The Sports Shoppe, Whitetail Screen Print, Sunrise Rotary, Fat Dogs, Runza, Best Western Plus and Holiday Inn Express.

For all medal stand pictures, go to northplattepickleball.com or go to North Platte Pickleball Facebook Page.

