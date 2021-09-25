Pinpoint acquires assets of Spiral Communications

CAMBRIDGE — Pinpoint Communications, Inc. has announced it has completed an acquisition of Spiral Communications LLC Nebraska assets and customers. While current customers will be transitioned to the new branding of Pinpoint, the company will continue to operate per usual for the immediate future.

President of Pinpoint Tom Shoemaker and Owner of Spiral James Gapinski have expressed the shared values in curating reliable sources of broadband connection in rural communities, the two said in a joint press release.

“When we founded our company, our goal was to provide reliable, high-speed internet to our customers,” Gapinski said. “We succeeded in building a reliable network that our customers can count on for internet connectivity for the next decade or so. Pinpoint will continue our legacy and will now provide that capability to our Nebraska customers.”