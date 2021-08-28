 Skip to main content
Pitla wins national education award
LINCOLN — Santosh Pitla, associate professor of advanced machinery systems at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, has won the 2021 A.W. Farrall Young Educator Award from the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers.

Pitla, part of the biological systems engineering department at UNL’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, works to research and develop next-generation agricultural robotic machines. Through the classes he teaches, he helps students think critically and broadly about the future of agriculture.

Established in 1972, A.W. Farrall Young Educator Award recognizes and honors members under 40 years of age for outstanding contributions to the advancement of the profession and to stimulate professional achievement.

