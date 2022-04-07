Platter Painters announce Spring Art Show winners

The Platter Painters announced the winners of the 69th Spring Art Show at the Prairie Arts Center.
The show will be on display through the month of April. Judy Herbst Brown, club president for 43 years, said the club was formed in 1953.
Results:
» Best of Show: “Tangled” by Wava Best. This piece is a Merit Award winner and will go to state.
Other state and Merit award winners:
» Patsy Smith, “Jungle Puzzle,” water media.
» Sharon Skinner, “Autumn Morning,” acrylic.
» Wava Best, “Dot-Dot-Dot,” porcelain.
» Patsy Smith, “Enchanted Fortress,” water media.
» Sharon Skinner, “I can see the forest for the trees,” acrylic.
Honorable mentions:
» Sharon Skinner, “To the Shore Once More.”
» Wava Best, “From the Sea.”
» Wava Best, “Sunset Serenade.”