Platter Painters announces spring winners

Wava Best’s porcelain ceramic work “T-Time” was named Best of Show in the Platter Painters Spring Show.

Best also won a Merit Award for a acrylic painting titled “Along the Platte.”

The works are displayed at the Prairie Arts Center along with the other winners in the show.

Tiiu Swan’s oil painting “Nordic Midsummer Dance” received first-place honors. Sharon Skinner’s acrylic painting “Into the Woods” and Patsy Smith’s water-media painting “Chill of Winter” placed second and third, respectively. Judy Herbst Brown also won a Merit Award for her watercolor painting “Colors of Spring.”

All winning artists from the spring show are from North Platte. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was not held last year for the first time since its inception in 1953.

The Platter Painters is the oldest local arts organization, according to information provided. Platter Painters are not having monthly meetings right now but plan to begin again. For more information on the organization, contact Judy Herbst Brown at 308-534-9718,