Platter Painters announces spring winners

Wava Best’s porcelain ceramic work “T-Time” was named Best of Show in the Platter Painters Spring Show.
Best also won a Merit Award for a acrylic painting titled “Along the Platte.”
The works are displayed at the Prairie Arts Center along with the other winners in the show.
Tiiu Swan’s oil painting “Nordic Midsummer Dance” received first-place honors. Sharon Skinner’s acrylic painting “Into the Woods” and Patsy Smith’s water-media painting “Chill of Winter” placed second and third, respectively. Judy Herbst Brown also won a Merit Award for her watercolor painting “Colors of Spring.”
All winning artists from the spring show are from North Platte. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was not held last year for the first time since its inception in 1953.
The Platter Painters is the oldest local arts organization, according to information provided. Platter Painters are not having monthly meetings right now but plan to begin again. For more information on the organization, contact Judy Herbst Brown at 308-534-9718,
In addition, six works from the spring show were selected for inclusion in the Association of Nebraska Art Clubs show. The conference, which was scheduled to be held in Fremont, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will instead be an exhibition with juried competition based on photographs of the entries.
Best’s “T-Time” was one of the selected entries for the show along with her porcelain/wire work titled “High 5.”
Swan’s “Nordic Midsummer Dance” was also selected. Smith’s watercolor paintings “Moonlite Passageways” and “Glorious Faith” and Skinner’s acrylic painting “Kaleidoscope” were among the submissions as well.