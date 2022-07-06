Play ‘fore’ education: Bulldog Golf Classic set for July 30

The North Platte High School Booster Club and North Platte Public Schools Foundation’s second annual Bulldog Golf Classic on July 30. The tournament is sponsored by Weathercraft Companies and First National Bank of Omaha, according to a press release.

Shotgun start is at 9 a.m. registration opens at 7:30 a.m. at Lake Maloney Golf Club.

The format is a four person scramble featuring on-course contests and three flights of cash prizes. All proceeds from this event support NPHS activities and the NPPS Foundation’s programs, allowing them to continue to provide scholarships, classroom grants, school supplies and more.

The cheerleaders will be selling breakfast burritos.

To register, go to nppsf.org or call 308-696-3325.