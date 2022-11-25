 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Playhouse receives grant from Nebraska Arts Council

  • 0
Neville Center celebrates 80 years

The Neville Center for the Performing Arts turns 80 years old. The Neville Center, formerly the Fox Theatre, opened just a few weeks after the stock market crash of 1929.

The North Platte Community Playhouse announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a grant of $1,340 by the Nebraska Arts Council.

This grant will support the production of an original family play, “Drifty the Snowman and the Christmas Surprise.” Performances are at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 1 and 2 and at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the historic Fox Theater.

The cast includes six adults and approximately 36 children. Parents of children interested in performing in the play may call 308-532-8559, or stop in the Fox Theatre office between 1 and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 301 E. Fifth St.

“The North Platte Community Playhouse contributes a great deal to advancement of the arts in North Platte said Nebraska Arts Council Executive Director Suzanne Wise. “ We commend the work being done by organizations such as the North Platte Community Playhouse because the arts are important to the education and quality of life for all Nebraskans.”

People are also reading…

For more information about the activities of the Playhouse, contact Ashley Aloi, Playhouse manager, at 308-532-8559.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Could a 'data diet' be the key to better health?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News