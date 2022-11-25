Playhouse receives grant from Nebraska Arts Council

The North Platte Community Playhouse announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a grant of $1,340 by the Nebraska Arts Council.

This grant will support the production of an original family play, “Drifty the Snowman and the Christmas Surprise.” Performances are at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 1 and 2 and at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the historic Fox Theater.

The cast includes six adults and approximately 36 children. Parents of children interested in performing in the play may call 308-532-8559, or stop in the Fox Theatre office between 1 and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 301 E. Fifth St.

“The North Platte Community Playhouse contributes a great deal to advancement of the arts in North Platte said Nebraska Arts Council Executive Director Suzanne Wise. “ We commend the work being done by organizations such as the North Platte Community Playhouse because the arts are important to the education and quality of life for all Nebraskans.”

For more information about the activities of the Playhouse, contact Ashley Aloi, Playhouse manager, at 308-532-8559.