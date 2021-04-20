Plenty of ways to participate in Nebraska Bird Month this year

LINCOLN — This May, join fellow bird lovers in celebrating Nebraska Bird Month by getting trained, celebrating birds and boosting research through a variety of events planned across the state.

More than a dozen events, such as the statewide Nebraska Bird Month 2021 BirdBlitz, provide opportunities for all skill levels, according to a press release. Here are five ways to get involved:

» Get iNaturalist trained: Learn how to use this online-based, community science platform to document Nebraska’s birds and help collect real scientific data; this program will be integral to participating in the BirdBlitz. The free Zoom presentation is 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 29. Register at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.

» Join Nebraska Bird Month 2021 BirdBlitz: Join others in your community to identify as many bird species in a specific area during May. When you see a bird, take a picture or record the sound, then upload it to iNaturalist under the “Nebraska Bird Month 2021 BirdBlitz” project. Once confirmed by two others, your sighting will be considered research-grade scientists can use for research.