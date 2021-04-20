Plenty of ways to participate in Nebraska Bird Month this year

LINCOLN — This May, join fellow bird lovers in celebrating Nebraska Bird Month by getting trained, celebrating birds and boosting research through a variety of events planned across the state.
More than a dozen events, such as the statewide Nebraska Bird Month 2021 BirdBlitz, provide opportunities for all skill levels, according to a press release. Here are five ways to get involved:
» Get iNaturalist trained: Learn how to use this online-based, community science platform to document Nebraska’s birds and help collect real scientific data; this program will be integral to participating in the BirdBlitz. The free Zoom presentation is 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 29. Register at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.
» Join Nebraska Bird Month 2021 BirdBlitz: Join others in your community to identify as many bird species in a specific area during May. When you see a bird, take a picture or record the sound, then upload it to iNaturalist under the “Nebraska Bird Month 2021 BirdBlitz” project. Once confirmed by two others, your sighting will be considered research-grade scientists can use for research.
» Visit Schramm Education Center: Look for birds from the Schramm Education Center birding area the entire month of May. New to birding? Rent a birding backpack, complete with binoculars and bird identification books, from the front desk, and then explore Schramm Park State Recreation Area to spot a few.
» Go on Fort Robinson State Park birding hike: Join the Game and Parks, U.S. Forest Service, and the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies in a bird hike from 9 to 10 a.m. May 15. Hikers will learn tips and tricks for bird ID in the field. This event is open to all ages. Register by May 15 at 308-436-3777.
» Take the Wildcat Hills bird hike: Take a hike from 9 to 10 a.m. May 22 and discover the plethora of birds that call Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area home. Uncover cool adaptations, local research projects and birds common to the area. Register by May 21 by calling 308-436-3777.
Find other events to participate in at nebraskabirdmonth.org.
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and partners annually host Nebraska Bird Month. The goal is to educate, inspire, spread awareness and empower all Nebraskans to conserve and protect Nebraska’s bird populations. Nebraska is home to more than 400 bird species, commonly seen in a variety of habitats, including grasslands, wetlands, woodlands — and even your backyard.
“The accessibility of birds can serve as a bridge between people and nature, inspiring everyone from children and adults to feel connected and excited about the natural world,” said Jamie Bachmann, Game and Parks wildlife educator.
For more information, contact jamie.bachmann@nebraska.gov.