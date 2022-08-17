Poison Center offers school tips

The new school year is full of possibilities and new opportunities. The Nebraska Regional Poison Control is reminding parents to talk to children about dangers at school and around the home. The agency offers these tips:
Younger students
- Remind young children that markers, crayons, glue, glitter and other school supplies belong on paper and not in their mouths. Supervise young children while using supplies as they can easily be splashed in the eyes, swallowed or spilled on the skin.
- Tell children that even though medications may make one child feel better, they can make another child very ill.
- Keep all medications stored in their original container with your child's label clearly identifiable.
- Talk to your school and medical staff about the school’s medication policy and follow their guidance.
- Cannabis products are not regulated and can be found in many look-alike products that children may mistake for candy or other food products. Keep them locked up, out of sight, and out of reach for children of any age.
Older students
- Encourage students’ awareness that taking over-the-counter pain relievers in amounts larger than recommended doses can be very dangerous.
- Remind students to be careful with energy drinks and over the counter supplements that can contain large doses of caffeine. Caffeine is also found in powder supplements such as work out enhancers and can cause vomiting, anxiety, sleeplessness, headache, increased heart rate and seizures.
- Vaping and using e-cigarettes that contain nicotine can cause stomach pain, salivation, faster heart rate and seizure. The long term health effects of vaping are unknown. There is also a potential for the device battery to explode and cause physical harm.
- Prescription pain medicine, also known as opioids, are commonly misused among all age groups. Opioids can slow the body’s systems down to the point where a person stops breathing. Naloxone is a life-saving drug to have on hand, check StopODNE.com for more information on obtaining this medication.
- Older students are at risk for experimenting with over the counter medications, prescription medications, recreational drugs and alcohol.
- Have an honest and open discussion with your child about the dangers of experimenting with drugs and alcohol.
- Go to Coalition Rx at coalitionrx.org for more resources on the topic.
The Nebraska Regional Poison Center is staffed with Registered Nurses 24/7. Call 1-800-222-1222. Text “poison” to 301-597-7137 to save the contact information for the Poison Center in a smartphone.