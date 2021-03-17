Poison Prevention Week to begin Sunday

How to prevent a poisoning

A poison is anything that can harm you if it is used in the wrong way, by the wrong person and in the wrong amount. Check your home for medicine, personal care items, laundry detergent packets, cleaning supplies, plants and alcohol.

Don’t forget the garage because pesticides, gasoline, motor oil and antifreeze are often stored there. Keep medicine and all items of concern out of sight or locked up. Read all labels and directions for medication and household product use carefully. Install carbon monoxide alarms on every level of your home. Never mix household products together.

How to protect one another from a poisoning

Since poisons are all around us and can affect anyone, anywhere, at any time of life, our goal is to protect each other by incorporating safe poison prevention measures.