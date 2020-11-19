Polka tradition featured in film on NET

LINCOLN — The hammered dulcimer, accordion, trombone and bass blend to create unique polka melodies and the 100-year-old dance tradition of the Volga Germans.
Meet the musicians, dancers and families who treasure this cultural gem and keep the tradition alive in the Platte River valleys of Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming in “Dutch Hop!” It premieres at 5:30 p.m. CT Nov. 28 on NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations.
“Dutch Hop!” is a new local film by Chris Simon and Anne Hatch which will be broadcast by NET. It features the unique polka music and dance tradition of the Volga Germans who brought it to the Great Plains.
“NET helped the team take our work from the hard drive to the screen. The film now has the ability to reach a larger audience and bring the Dutch Hop story beyond the Platte River valleys,” Hatch said.
Dutch Hop is not the “ump-pa-pa” polka that is familiar to most people. Little known by folks outside the community, Dutch Hop dancers add a bounce to their steps and sometimes an extra hop or a stomp to the smoother traditional polka dance.
“The music will make you tap your feet and find a partner to try out the steps. Don’t be fooled, it looks easier than it is!” Hatch said.
The “Dutch Hop!” film features those who treasure the melodies, including Steve Deines from The River Boys, whose family has played Dutch Hop for more than seven generations, sisters Michele Haddick and LaRae Szafraniec, who were young girls when they formed The Polka-Nuts with their dad, Mike Gaschler and Randy Eckhart who took over his dad’s band, the Dutch-Hop Music Makers, and struggles to keep the tradition alive in a changing world.
In another part of “Dutch Hop!” Dorothy Richard of Scottsbluff tells how the music of her father’s accordion soothed the family through hard times working the sugar beet fields.
The film also includes music from some of the top Dutch Hop bands such as The Polka-Nuts, John Fritzler and his Polka Band, The River Boys and Randy Eckhart & the Dutch-Hop Music Makers.
“Dutch Hop!” repeats on NET at 8:30 p.m. CT Nov. 30, 7 p.m. Dec. 5 and 8 p.m. Dec. 10. The program will also be available for livestreaming at these same dates and times at netnebraska.org/live.
