Polka tradition featured in film on NET

LINCOLN — The hammered dulcimer, accordion, trombone and bass blend to create unique polka melodies and the 100-year-old dance tradition of the Volga Germans.

Meet the musicians, dancers and families who treasure this cultural gem and keep the tradition alive in the Platte River valleys of Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming in “Dutch Hop!” It premieres at 5:30 p.m. CT Nov. 28 on NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations.

“Dutch Hop!” is a new local film by Chris Simon and Anne Hatch which will be broadcast by NET. It features the unique polka music and dance tradition of the Volga Germans who brought it to the Great Plains.

“NET helped the team take our work from the hard drive to the screen. The film now has the ability to reach a larger audience and bring the Dutch Hop story beyond the Platte River valleys,” Hatch said.

Dutch Hop is not the “ump-pa-pa” polka that is familiar to most people. Little known by folks outside the community, Dutch Hop dancers add a bounce to their steps and sometimes an extra hop or a stomp to the smoother traditional polka dance.

“The music will make you tap your feet and find a partner to try out the steps. Don’t be fooled, it looks easier than it is!” Hatch said.