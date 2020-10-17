Poll: Ag remains driver of economic well-being

LINCOLN — Most rural Nebraskans believe that agriculture is a driver of economic well-being in their households, communities or both, according to the 2020 Nebraska Rural Poll.

Most rural Nebraskans also have deep roots in the state’s agricultural industry, the poll found. Half of those surveyed are one generation or less removed from the farm or ranch, while just 28% of households have no farming or ranching history in the previous four generations. These findings are similar to the 2010 survey.

Four in 10 rural Nebraskans surveyed said their economic well-being is dependent on the success of production agriculture, said Rebecca Vogt, survey manager of the Nebraska Rural Poll, an annual survey of rural Nebraska households conducted each spring. Another 23% of respondents said some of their economic well-being is tied to production agriculture. When looking at animal agriculture in particular, a third of respondents said their economic well-being is dependent on it, and another 23% said it impacts some of their economic well-being.