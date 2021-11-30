Pony Express re-ride set for Dec. 11

The Central Nebraska Pony Express rides again on Dec. 11.

Those wishing to can address Christmas cards to friends or family anywhere in the world, affix the appropriate postage and deposit cards in the Pony Express Mailbox at Wilson Public Library in Cozad, the Gothenburg Public Library or the Gothenburg State Bank in Brady now through closing times on Dec. 10.

Nebraska Division Riders will hand-stamp envelopes with the Pony Express seal and carry it by a horseback re-ride from Gothenburg to Cozad.

The riders will leave from the Gothenburg Public Library at 10 a.m.

Riders will be available for photos upon arrival at the Wilson Public Library in Cozad at approximately noon.