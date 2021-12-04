Pork foundation to award $2,500 scholarships

The National Pork Producers Council has announced the 2022 Lois Britt Memorial Pork Industry Scholarship, which is sponsored by CME Group and the National Pork Industry Foundation and is managed and administered by the National Pork Producers Council.

The scholarship program was introduced in 1990 by CME Group and NPPC to celebrate the 25th anniversary of CME Hog Futures. The scholarship was renamed in 2006 to honor the passing of NPPC Board of Director Lois Britt. Britt, a lifetime supporter of agriculture, spent 34 years with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service, finishing out her career for 15 years with Smithfield Hog Production doing Public and Government Relations. She was inducted into the NPPC Pork Industry Hall of Fame, the North Carolina Pork Council Hall of Fame and awarded the North Carolina 4-H Lifetime Achievement Award as some of her many achievements.

Ten $2,500 scholarships are awarded to students annually who intend to pursue a career in the pork industry with hopes that they may emerge as future pork industry leaders themselves. In 2017, the National Pork Industry Foundation joined this effort as a sponsor of the Lois Britt Scholarship, increasing the number of scholarships presented from five to 10.

To be eligible, applicants must: