Prairie Arts Center announces art show winners

The Prairie Arts Center has announced the Gallery winners for the December show “TIMBER.” Artists were asked to submit pieces based on their interpretation of the word “timber.”

“Shows that focus on an artist’s interpretation of a word add so much variety and texture. We have such a talented community and we are always impressed by the level of talent each month,” said Holly Carlini, PAC’s executive director,

Pieces will be on display in the main gallery through the month of December. MPCC art instructor Dik Haneline judged this month’s show. Most pieces are for sale. All items in the gallery are currently 10% off and the PAC is currently kicking off an art sales website to purchase, ship and sell local art at pacart.shop.

The center’s hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

The winners are:

2-D

» First: Ron Nordyke — “The Music in the Woodwinds.”

» Second: Ken Hosmer —”Forest Serenade.”

» Third: Sharon Skinner — “The Woods.”

3-D

» First: Holly Carlini — “Old St. Nick.”