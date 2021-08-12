Prairie Arts Center hosting color spectrum exhibition

The spectrum of colors brings a wide array of transitions in two-color palettes now on display at the Prairie Arts Center.

The exhibition features artwork and floral designs based on the color wheel.

“When you walk into the gallery, you can essentially walk the color wheel,” said Holly Carlini, executive director, “because artists and florists were assigned specific colors to work with.”

Each set of three artists and florists were given their color scheme.

“I assigned them to work with yellow to orange,” Carlini said. “The next set I assigned them to work with orange to red and so on around the color wheel.”

The artists and florists were only allowed to work with the two assigned colors and nothing else.

“It really put artists outside of their box and forced them to get creative a little bit differently than they normally do,” Carlini said.

Also going on at the PAC is the Ed Randolph “See the World, See the Wonder of Charles Wysocki’s American Art” show.

Wysocki was an American painter, whose works depict a stylized version of American life. Most of his works featured the horse and buggy era of America.