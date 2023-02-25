In the spring, the hearts of the Nebraska greater prairie chickens turn toward love.

To successfully attract a female mate, the male prairie chickens must impress them with their dancing prowess. Males will gather in large numbers on dancing grounds known as leks.

They will cackle, jump and stomp their feet, sometimes scuffling with a rival. Then they will scrunch down and inflate their bright orange neck sacks and emit an eerie booming sound.

The females on the other hand will observe the shenanigans circumspectly, examining the prospects with a critical eye. However, if they see something they like, they may come forward for a brief, flurried assignation.

Dusty Trails offers Prairie Chicken tours on select days from March 15 to April 22.

Tickets for this unique prairie chicken experience are $60 per person with the option to add a private photography blind for an additional cost.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to visitnorthplatte.com/things-to-do/attractions/sandhill-cranes.