Pre‑Registration due June 15 for 4‑H clothing entries

The Dawson County 4‑H clothing contest is from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 5 at the Lexington Middle School, 1100 N. Washington St,
According to Andrea Nisley, UNL Extension educator, 4‑H’ers enrolled in the following 4‑H clothing projects: STEAM clothing — beyond the needle, STEAM clothing 1 — fundamentals, STEAM clothing 2 — simply sewing, STEAM clothing 3 — a stitch further, knitting, crocheting and shopping in style must pre‑register by June 15 in the Extension office. Mailed entries must be received in the Extension office on June 15. No late entries will be accepted. Guidelines for the 4‑H clothing contest are given in the Dawson County Fair premium list and program. The 4-H section of the fair premium is available on the Dawson County Extension website at dawson.unl.edu.
The results of the fashion show judging will be announced at the 4-H Public Fashion Show at 7:30 p.m. July 6, at the Lexington Middle School Auditorium. The 4-H program is sponsored by Nebraska Extension.