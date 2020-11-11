Preparing for the end of student loan forbearance

» Ask about deferment or more forbearance: If you don’t qualify for an IDR plan and can’t afford your current payment, ask your servicer about additional deferment or forbearance. Under both options, payments are suspended, though with deferment, interest on subsidized loans may be waived, whereas interest continues to accrue on all loans under forbearance.

» Manage defaulted loans: To avoid wage garnishment or tax refund offsets on defaulted loans, be sure to review your options for getting out of default, including loan consolidation or rehabilitation. Consolidation pays off your loans by combining them all into one brand-new loan you agree to repay under an IDR plan. After three consecutive payments, you can choose a different plan if desired. Loan rehabilitation allows a borrower to get out of default by agreeing to make nine consecutive, on-time payments within a 10-month period. If currently enrolled in a rehabilitation program, be sure to resume payments following the end of forbearance. If you miss more than one payment while on rehabilitation, you risk being removed from the program.