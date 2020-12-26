Prepraring land and equipment for winter

Understanding pesticide labels will also be important as the addition of certain adjuvants may help herbicide coverage and uptake in cooler temperatures. If you plan to make herbicide applications yet this fall, be sure to read and follow all label instructions, especially if you intend to graze cattle.

Winterizing spray equipment

Winterizing spray equipment can be tedious work but taking a little time this fall can save a lot of headaches next spring. The first thing you want to do is to consult the pesticide label and determine the proper PPE to wear.

Once you are properly equipped, drain the tank and fill it up to about 15 to 20% total tank volume with clean water. Circulate clean water through the system and dispose of any rinsate collected according to label instructions.

Triple rinsing the system ensures the removal of residual chemicals but adding a cleaning agent can be helpful when cleaning out the sprayer. When filling up the tank the second time, it’s a good practice to add a cleaning agent.