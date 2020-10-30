Preview 2021 health plans before open enrollment begins Nov. 1

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced that consumers can preview 2021 healthcare plans and prices on healthcare.gov . This is an opportunity for consumers to compare coverage options ahead of open enrollment for the Federal Health Insurance Exchange, which officially kicks-off on Nov. 1. As in previous years, window shopping allows consumers and those assisting consumers, such as licensed brokers and navigators, to browse plans without logging in, creating an account or filling out the official application.

There are many good reasons for consumers to compare plans, including lower premiums and more plan options. Last week, CMS released a report showing the third consecutive year of improving market conditions under the Trump administration’s new policies. Three years of declining average second lowest cost silver plan premiums have combined to deliver an 8% premium reduction across healthcare.gov since the 2018 coverage year. Many consumers coming to healthcare.gov will also find they have more options given that issuer participation has also increased for the third year in a row. The percentage of healthcare.gov enrollees with access to only one issuer is decreasing from 29% in 2018 to 4% in 2021 and more than three quarters of healthcare.gov enrollees will have access to at least three issuers in 2021.