Pro-Life Youth Mass to be hosted Jan. 24

GRAND ISLAND — The Diocese of Grand Island and St. Mary’s Cathedral are sponsoring two events to provide an opportunity for prayer for the unborn and their families, the Diocese said in a press release.

The annual Pro-Life Youth Mass will be at 5 p.m. Jan. 24. The Mass will be at St. Mary’s Cathedral and celebrated by Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt. Grand Island Central Catholic’s Pro-Life Club, Crusaders for Life, is planning and organizing the event. A special blessing for students who are traveling to the National March for Life in Washington, D.C. will be given. The event will be livestreamed on the Diocese Facebook page.

A National Prayer Vigil Holy Hour will be from 10 to 11 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Cathedral. The prayer vigil will be bilingual, led by Fr. James Golka, Rector at St. Mary’s Cathedral and is on the eve of the National March for Life. The event will be livestreamed on the Diocese Facebook page.