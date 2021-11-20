Producer panel and attorney to discuss generational transitions

Time is a scarce commodity — especially for farmers and ranchers. Are you too busy to finish your estate and transition plan? What happens if your family’s farming or ranching operation is unable to transfer to the next generation?

A Nebraska Extension workshop could help families navigate the common landmines including legal, financial and communication issues on Dec. 2 in North Platte.

Several respected Nebraska farmers and ranchers have agreed to share their experiences with generational transition. Learn from this panel of producers, who have experienced transitions, each in their own way. The panel will discuss what worked and what did not work for their operations and families.

An experienced ag attorney will also cover helpful legal tools to transition your farm or ranch to the next generation. Pamela Olsen is an estate planning attorney experienced in the areas of estate and long-term care planning. Olsen will discuss succession and transition planning issues for farms and ranches. Sufficient time will allow for questions from the audience.