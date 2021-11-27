Producers eligible for cover crop initiative in southwest Nebraska

LINCOLN — Through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program, ag producers in Frontier, Furnas, Harlan, Hayes, Hitchcock and Red Willow counties in southwest Nebraska are eligible to receive funding through the Cropland Cover Initiative to plant cover crops on their cropland. Interested producers have until Dec. 30 to apply for this year’s funding, according to a press release.

The Regional Conservation Partnership Program’s Cropland Cover Initiative provides financial and technical assistance to ag producers who adopt multispecies cover-crop mixtures to improve soil health and wildlife habitat.

Cost share is available for cover crop seed and planting. Successful applicants can receive up to $77.31 per acre for planting multispecies cover crops and adhering to guidelines for grazing and termination.

While applications are accepted at any time, those interested in receiving this year’s funding should apply by Dec. 30. Applications for planning and financial assistance can be made at the local USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service field office.

The Cropland Cover Initiative is a partnership between the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Nebraska Game and Parks, Pheasants Forever, Quail Forever and the Nebraska Environmental Trust.

More information is available at ne.nrcs.usda.gov or by contacting local NRCS offices to inquire and/or apply.