Program delves into Neb. college volleyball

LINCOLN — The pandemic is still raising questions about the game plan for college volleyball.

In the new special “State of Volleyball,” host Larry Punteney sits down with University of Nebraska-Lincoln Head Coach John Cook and Creighton University Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth to discuss preseason preparations for competition this winter and spring in a new sports talk show special.

“State of Volleyball” premieres at 8 p.m. CT Nov. 19 on NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations.

Also on the show, former Nebraska standout and Olympic medalist Jordan Larson discusses her preparation for the 2021 Olympic Games. NET Sports has news about Husker and Bluejay volleyball recruits, along with up and coming in-state talent with highlights from the “NSAA State High School Volleyball Championships.”

“State of Volleyball” will repeat at 1 a.m. CT on Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. CT Nov. 22 on NET and at 8 p.m. CT Nov. 25 on NET World.

The program will also be streamed at netnebraska.org or the NET Nebraska App.

“State of Volleyball” is a production of NET Sports.