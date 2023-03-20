LINCOLN —Well over 60 area farmers, ranchers, agronomists and agency representatives filled Bridgeport’s Prairie Winds Community Center to learn about soil health at the first installment of three Nebraska Soil Health School events taking place this year.

“Soil health is defined as the continued capacity of the soil to function as a vital living ecosystem that sustains plants, animals, and humans,” Aaron Hird, USDA-NRCS state soil health specialist, said.

On March 2, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln hosted the Nebraska Soil Health School, sponsored by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. Nebraska Soil Health School lead coordinator Bijesh Maharjan, an associate professor and extension specialist at UNL, welcomed the audience and introduced the keynote speaker Dr. Jerry Hatfield, the retired director of the USDA Agricultural Research Service National Laboratory for Agriculture and the Environment.

Hatfield began the program by addressing soil health impacts on water, nutrients, and farm profitability.

“We should continue to evaluate and implement practices that increase the value of our soils and create resilience in our cropping systems,” he said. “Opportunity exists for agriculture to meet the demands of the future through our ability to be innovators and revolutionaries.”

The focus of the Soil Health Schools is to offer soil health education while connecting farmers, consultants, educators, researchers and NRCS employees. The attendees heard from Aaron Daigh, an associate professor at UNL; Michael Kaiser, an assistant professor at UNL; and Carolina Córdova, an assistant professor and Extension specialist at UNL on fundamental soil health physics, chemistry and biology.