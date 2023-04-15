Mike Jacobson, president and CEO of NebraskaLand Bank, has announced that the bank's board of directors have approved the following promotions to new leadership positions at the bank’s annual meeting:
- JD Race was promoted to senior vice president, business and agriculture banking manager. Race has been with the bank since 2016, he is currently relocating from the Kearney location to North Platte.
- Amy Jay was promoted to assistant vice president. Jay has been with the bank since 2019.
- Erin Brown was promoted to bank officer. Brown has been with the bank since 2006.
- Jennifer Boston, was promoted to bank officer. Boston has been with the bank since 2018.
- Kade Folchert, was promoted to bank officer. Folchert has been with the bank since 2018.
- Lyuba Johnson, was promoted to bank officer. Johnson has been with the Bank since 2015.