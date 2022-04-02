Promotions at NebraskaLand Bank

Mike Jacobson, president and CEO of NebraskaLand Bank, has announced that the board of directors has approved the following promotions at the bank’s 2022 annual meeting:
» Hans Julius, senior vice president, business and agriculture banking. Julius has been with the bank since 2006.
» Russell Tappy, assistant vice-president, commercial credit analyst. Tappy has been with the bank since 2016.
» Whitney Craig, assistant vice-president, commercial credit analyst. Craig has been with the bank since 2016.
» Shelly Ginn, commercial credit analyst. Ginn has been with the bank since 2007.
» Wendy Merritt, deposit compliance officer. Merritt has been with the bank since 2017.
“I commend all of these individuals for their ongoing commitment to the bank and dedication to outstanding customer service,” Jacobson said.