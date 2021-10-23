Proper preservation can extend produce life

Fall is the time of year to decide what and how to keep your end of the season produce.
Following best practices, your bounty can last well into the winter.
Some recommended methods:
» Garlic and onions: Garlic and onions prefer well ventilated, dry, cool environments. Do not seal in plastic bags.
» Root veggies: Root cellars or cold storage can be used to store beets, carrots, turnips, parsnips, potatoes and rutabagas. They prefer cold environments, such as refrigerator temperatures below 42 degrees Fahrenheit.
» Green tomatoes: Green tomatoes will keep for 1 to 6 weeks after harvest. During that time frame be sure to try using your green tomatoes by making pickled relish, piccalilli or a fresh relish.
» Peppers: Harvest peppers that are firm and have a glossy color. Green bell peppers turn green to yellow, orange, red or purple when they are fully ripe, usually late September. Bell peppers are often harvested before they are ripe. Keep dry and store in the fridge 1 to 2 weeks. Wash just before using. Peppers can be frozen.
» Melons: Watermelon and cantaloupe should be harvested when fully ripe. They do not store well. Watermelon ripeness can be judged by thumping — a dull sound indicates ripe, and a ringing sound is not ripe.
» Summer squash: Summer squash harvest depends on the size. Smaller fruit are ideal. Keep zucchini 5 days or less, unrefrigerated or refrigerated. To freeze, grate and freeze in measured amounts according to your recipes.
» Winter squash: Harvest squash when the rind is hard and resists a fingernail scratch. Cut the stem 2 to 4 inches from the top of the squash. Pumpkins without stems don’t store well. Slightly immature squash and pumpkins can be used if cured properly. The best storage temperatures are between 50 to 55 F. For longer storage, freeze winter squash.
Post-harvest curing
Potatoes, onions, pumpkins, sweet potatoes and most winter squash benefit from post-harvest curing.
All squash undergo a slow curing process during proper storage.
Do not wash these produce types before storing. Leave a fine layer of soil on potatoes; leave skin on garlic and onions.
Curing is the holding of produce at a temperature favorable for healing cuts and scratches that allow a protective layer to form over injuries and cut surfaces of the stem. Cure squash and pumpkins for 10 days at 80 to 85 F and a relative humidity of 75% to 80%.
If weather is unfavorable, a curing chamber can be created by placing a small heater in a cabinet or by partitioning off a corner of the garage with plastic. A circulating fan will help maintain uniform distribution of heat.