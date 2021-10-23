Proper preservation can extend produce life

Fall is the time of year to decide what and how to keep your end of the season produce.

Following best practices, your bounty can last well into the winter.

Some recommended methods:

» Garlic and onions: Garlic and onions prefer well ventilated, dry, cool environments. Do not seal in plastic bags.

» Root veggies: Root cellars or cold storage can be used to store beets, carrots, turnips, parsnips, potatoes and rutabagas. They prefer cold environments, such as refrigerator temperatures below 42 degrees Fahrenheit.

» Green tomatoes: Green tomatoes will keep for 1 to 6 weeks after harvest. During that time frame be sure to try using your green tomatoes by making pickled relish, piccalilli or a fresh relish.

» Peppers: Harvest peppers that are firm and have a glossy color. Green bell peppers turn green to yellow, orange, red or purple when they are fully ripe, usually late September. Bell peppers are often harvested before they are ripe. Keep dry and store in the fridge 1 to 2 weeks. Wash just before using. Peppers can be frozen.