Proposed STIP available for public review

LINCOLN — The proposed Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for fiscal years 2022 through 2025 is available for public review and comment at ndot.info.stip, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Copies are available from each of the eight district offices. Lincoln County is part of district six, and the headquarters can be found at 1321 N. Jeffers St. in North Platte.

The Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Administration require each state highway agency to develop a STIP. The STIP must list all highway and transit projects that will be using federal funds, as well as all regionally significant transportation projects using non-federal funding sources. It covers a period of four years and in Nebraska is updated every year on Oct. 1.

Federal law requires that all citizens and other interested parties in the state’s transportation planning process be given reasonable opportunity to comment on the proposed STIP and on any proposed amendments to an approved STIP. NDOT uses statewide news releases and an automated email subscription management system called GovDelivery to inform the public and advise them of the means and time period to comment on STIPs and any amendments. All comments will be addressed and those responses reported to the FHWA and FTA.

The public comment period ends at 5 p.m. CT on Aug. 31. These comments will be incorporated into the final document which will be posted on the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s website after approval by the FHWA and FTA. Comments may be submitted online at ndot.info.stip or by emailing jaime.kamarad@nebraska.gov. The Nebraska Highway Commissioner for district six is Jim Hawks, who can be contacted at 308-530-0548.